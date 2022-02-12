Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $293,378.73

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $293,378.73 and approximately $371.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.