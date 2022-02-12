Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 91.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,202. The stock has a market cap of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock worth $268,375 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

