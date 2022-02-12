Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,907,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

