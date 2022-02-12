Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 61,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,940. The firm has a market cap of $352.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

