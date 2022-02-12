Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $543.41

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.41.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.67. 2,348,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,049. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.47 and a 200 day moving average of $492.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

