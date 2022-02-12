Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $543.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,049. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

