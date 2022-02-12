Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Price Target at $5.32

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

