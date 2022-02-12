Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,962,967 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

