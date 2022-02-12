Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,962,967 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)
Featured Articles
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.