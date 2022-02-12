Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.24. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 390,665 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)
