Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 110,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

