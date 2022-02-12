Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.40

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $25.35. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 918 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

