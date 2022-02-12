Berkley W R Corp Acquires 190,467 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,467 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.47% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPHY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 271,740 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,571,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 811,618 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,167,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

