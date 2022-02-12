BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BLK opened at $772.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $866.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

