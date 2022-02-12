Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.