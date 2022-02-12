Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $40,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $190,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $516.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.86 and its 200 day moving average is $430.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

