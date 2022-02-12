Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $509.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.