Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $43.21

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRTO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 940,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. 402,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

