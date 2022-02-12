Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $114.20

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.68. 222,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,515. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

