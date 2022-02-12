CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

