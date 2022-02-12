BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BL traded down $14.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,658. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

