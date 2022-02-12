BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
BL traded down $14.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,658. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.
In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
