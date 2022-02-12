Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

DDOG traded down $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. 6,460,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,938. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

