Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

