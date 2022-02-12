Berkley W R Corp Buys 263,812 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 765.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,812 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.