Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 270 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

