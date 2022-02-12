Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,085 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

