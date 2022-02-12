Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,950 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,161,000.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

