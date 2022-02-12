Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,950 Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,013,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,161,000.
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Definitive Healthcare Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH).
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.