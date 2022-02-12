Omni Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00006651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $9.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00292490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,318 coins and its circulating supply is 563,002 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

