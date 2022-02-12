RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $538,448.22 and approximately $44,242.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00292490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

