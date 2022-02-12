Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $477,569.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00103974 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

