Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.