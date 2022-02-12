Islet Management LP Invests $6.13 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,203,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OLPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

