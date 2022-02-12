Islet Management LP Acquires 400,000 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $12.41 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

