Islet Management LP Buys New Shares in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 431,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.25% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $24,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,732,039 shares of company stock worth $42,728,127.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

