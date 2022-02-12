Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 555.3% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($77.01) to €65.00 ($74.71) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,894. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.