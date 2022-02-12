MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,738. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

