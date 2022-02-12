First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years.

FGB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

