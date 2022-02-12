First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years.
FGB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.