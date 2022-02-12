Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 65.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

