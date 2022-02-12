Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 226.4% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 213,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Dalrada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 7.61.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

