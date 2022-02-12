Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.41 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

