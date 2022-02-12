Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 299.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $43,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

BURL opened at $230.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average is $284.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

