Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. 23,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

