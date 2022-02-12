Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 23,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

