Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

EQH traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 6,005,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Get Equitable alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.