Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.450-$9.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.69.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

