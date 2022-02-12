Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.90 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

