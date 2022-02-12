Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.90 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
