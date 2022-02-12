Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

