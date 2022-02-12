Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $369.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.40 and its 200 day moving average is $354.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock valued at $338,531,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

