Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

