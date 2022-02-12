One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 73.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 148.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

