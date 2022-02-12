One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,663 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $806,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $133,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.